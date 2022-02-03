Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) vs. HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Head-To-Head Review

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) and HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cuentas and HF Foods Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cuentas 0 0 0 0 N/A HF Foods Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cuentas has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Foods Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cuentas and HF Foods Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cuentas $560,000.00 29.40 -$8.10 million N/A N/A HF Foods Group $566.83 million 0.61 -$342.68 million $0.28 23.61

Cuentas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HF Foods Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cuentas and HF Foods Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cuentas -1,364.05% -111.16% -73.82% HF Foods Group 2.04% 5.45% 2.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Cuentas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of HF Foods Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of Cuentas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of HF Foods Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HF Foods Group beats Cuentas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments. The company was founded by Arik Maimon and Michael A. de Prado in September 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group, Inc. is a food service distributor and marketer. It distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products primarily to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. The firm currently has 14 distribution centers along the U.S. Eastern and Western seaboards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

