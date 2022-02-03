Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter worth $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter worth $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 309.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 83.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

