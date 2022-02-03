Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LITE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,327,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Lumentum by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.