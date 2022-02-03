Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Up 4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares were up 4% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 3,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 223,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Specifically, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $282,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tia L. Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 265,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,138 in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $211,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

