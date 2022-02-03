TheStreet Lowers Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $48.86 on Monday. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Monro by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Monro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Monro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

