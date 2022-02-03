A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.89, but opened at $15.72. A10 Networks shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 12,416 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $41,406.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 752,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,310,682 in the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.08.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

