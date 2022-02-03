Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $98.76, but opened at $96.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Starbucks shares last traded at $96.43, with a volume of 184,554 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

