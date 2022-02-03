Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $98.76, but opened at $96.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Starbucks shares last traded at $96.43, with a volume of 184,554 shares.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.
In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.61.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.
Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
Featured Article: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.