Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.82, but opened at $39.69. Sanmina shares last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 1,910 shares.

The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SANM. Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $6,008,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $2,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

