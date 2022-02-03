Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares were down 3.7% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 164,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,079,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Specifically, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,467 shares of company stock worth $4,928,459.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,148,358,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971,123 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $858,893,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,086,000 after buying an additional 10,405,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $325,845,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

