Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in January

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,000.00.

Adyen stock opened at $2,057.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,427.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,776.69. Adyen has a one year low of $1,839.30 and a one year high of $3,300.00.

About Adyen

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

