Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in January

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,000.00.

Adyen stock opened at $2,057.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,427.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,776.69. Adyen has a one year low of $1,839.30 and a one year high of $3,300.00.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

