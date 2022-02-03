ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Company Profile

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

