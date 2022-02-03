Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in January

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,805,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 1,406,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.4 days.

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.25 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

