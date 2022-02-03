M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $45.35 and last traded at $46.24, with a volume of 1811389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 76.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01.

About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

