Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) to Hold

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

MNTX opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $140.14 million, a P/E ratio of 100.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Manitex International had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Manitex International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 355,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Manitex International by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 138,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 994,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

