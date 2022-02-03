PBF Logistics (PBFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBFX opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $830.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $149,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 18.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 155.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 675.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 233,781 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

