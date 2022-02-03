Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 680 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 680 ($9.14) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EZJ. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.08) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.42) target price on easyJet in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.48) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.76) price target on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.87).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 627.40 ($8.44) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 573.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 676.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion and a PE ratio of -3.94. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.72).

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,932.20).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

