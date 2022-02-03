TechTarget (TTGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect TechTarget to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $82.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average is $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 123.60 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,690,728.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,026 shares of company stock worth $10,341,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.