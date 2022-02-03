NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NWG. Barclays raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.90) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.23) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 293.75 ($3.95).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.39) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £28.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 230.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.24. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 150.45 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.42).

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($169,785.83).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.