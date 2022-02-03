Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Viper Energy Partners LP Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

VNOM stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -210.91 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after acquiring an additional 267,725 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.