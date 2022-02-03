Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $19.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.00. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, lowered their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

Biogen stock opened at $224.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.87. Biogen has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

