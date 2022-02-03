Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,951,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,453,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,261,000 after buying an additional 56,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after buying an additional 1,540,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,116,000 after purchasing an additional 116,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.