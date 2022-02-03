Brokers Issue Forecasts for Align Technology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Align Technology in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $9.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.67.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $505.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $583.35 and its 200 day moving average is $641.48. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $432.09 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

