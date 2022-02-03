Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.21) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kaleido Biosciences in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.21) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.27). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kaleido Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

KLDO opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

