IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Acquires £59,400 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde purchased 45,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £59,400 ($79,860.18).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Max Royde purchased 15,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($26,216.72).

On Thursday, January 13th, Max Royde purchased 200,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £254,000 ($341,489.65).

On Friday, December 31st, Max Royde bought 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($43,022.32).

On Friday, December 24th, Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($13,767.14).

On Thursday, December 16th, Max Royde bought 23,770 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £30,425.60 ($40,905.62).

On Friday, November 26th, Max Royde bought 20,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,955.63).

On Friday, November 12th, Max Royde bought 15,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($26,216.72).

Shares of LON IQG opened at GBX 132 ($1.77) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.04. IQGeo Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 95.08 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 137.50 ($1.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £75.92 million and a P/E ratio of -21.03.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

