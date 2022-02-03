Simon Pryce Buys 5 Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Simon Pryce purchased 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($39.47) per share, for a total transaction of £146.80 ($197.36).

Shares of ULE stock opened at GBX 2,996 ($40.28) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 1,850 ($24.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,420 ($45.98). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,111.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.06) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($29.58) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,743.75 ($36.89).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

