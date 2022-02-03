Insider Selling: Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM) Insider Sells £14,364 in Stock

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM) insider Ijoma Maluza sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.94), for a total transaction of £14,364 ($19,311.64).

Blue Prism Group stock opened at GBX 1,258 ($16.91) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -24.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,268.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Blue Prism Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 747.50 ($10.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,839 ($24.72).

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.