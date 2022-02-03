Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) Insider Thomas Hill Acquires 50,000 Shares

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) insider Thomas Hill acquired 50,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,394.46).

Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 12.90 ($0.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13. Hummingbird Resources PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 31 ($0.42). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

