S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €31.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been assigned a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SANT. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of S&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on shares of S&T in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of S&T in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on shares of S&T in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ETR:SANT opened at €17.00 ($19.10) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €16.36 and a 200-day moving average of €19.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. S&T has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a 12-month high of €24.20 ($27.19).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

