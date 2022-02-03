Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €67.80 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €67.80 ($76.18) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.56 ($70.29).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €50.40 ($56.63) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €46.28 ($52.00) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($68.49). The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €49.22 and its 200-day moving average is €53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.