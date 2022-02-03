Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €125.00 ($140.45) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAF. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($150.56) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($170.79) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €126.91 ($142.59).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €109.86 ($123.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €109.85. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

