Head-To-Head Comparison: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) & Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Telesat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $27.08 billion 1.53 $2.65 billion $0.78 15.94 Telesat N/A N/A $93.09 million $3.68 6.43

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Telesat. Telesat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Telesat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 2 2 8 0 2.50 Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 147.82%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than Telesat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Telesat shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Telesat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Telesat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9.70% 24.85% 8.28% Telesat N/A 49.27% 41.20%

Volatility and Risk

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telesat has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport. The Digital Services segment provides software and services in the areas of digital business support systems, operational support systems, cloud communication, cloud core, and cloud infrastructure. The Managed Services segment includes networks and information technology managed services, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance. The Emerging Business and Other segment encompasses emerging business, Iconectiv, Red Bee Media, and Media Solutions. The company was founded by Lars Magnus Ericsson in 1876 and is headquartered in Kista, Sweden.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

