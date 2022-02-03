Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) & Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Head to Head Survey

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02% Meta Platforms 35.88% 30.22% 24.32%

78.0% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Meta Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Meta Platforms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and Meta Platforms’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 7.04 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -25.85 Meta Platforms $85.97 billion 10.45 $29.15 billion $14.01 23.05

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Momentive Global and Meta Platforms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 Meta Platforms 0 5 31 2 2.92

Momentive Global currently has a consensus price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 214.75%. Meta Platforms has a consensus price target of $405.74, suggesting a potential upside of 25.62%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Volatility & Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Momentive Global on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc., (formerly known as Facebook, Inc.) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms. The company operates through two segments. The Family of Apps (FOA) segment which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services, and the Reality Labs (RL) segment, which includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software and content. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

