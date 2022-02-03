First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.30 and last traded at $40.51. Approximately 7,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 18,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.