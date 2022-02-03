DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Trading Up 1%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

DIC Asset Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDCCF)

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

