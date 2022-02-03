Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Stock Price Up 35.7%

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP)’s share price rose 35.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.48 and last traded at 0.48. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.40 and its 200-day moving average is 0.56.

Legion Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGCP)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

