Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.01. 5,698,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,971. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.74. Match Group has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.53.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

