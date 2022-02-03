Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $448.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report sales of $448.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.42 million and the highest is $449.10 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $385.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

KWR traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,397. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.45. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $195.00 and a twelve month high of $301.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $166,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

