ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Reaches $3.92 on Top Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.33 or 0.07181000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00056861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,952.92 or 0.99746801 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054427 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

