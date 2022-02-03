Lightstreams (PHT) Trading Up 35.9% Over Last 7 Days

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $690,613.95 and $1,655.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

