Secret (SCRT) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Secret coin can now be bought for $5.03 or 0.00013580 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $753.70 million and $18.22 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00250475 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008639 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000979 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016676 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

