Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $301.08 Million

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to announce sales of $301.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.20 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $286.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,447,000 after purchasing an additional 974,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,313,000 after purchasing an additional 181,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,225,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

