IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to announce sales of $780.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $785.00 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $720.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.20.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $1,329,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX traded up $20.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $534.23. The company had a trading volume of 998,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,354. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $460.36 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $579.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.