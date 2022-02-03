Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report sales of $33.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the lowest is $32.60 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $14.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 126.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $125.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.10 million to $126.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $176.50 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $182.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 81,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,056. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.97. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

