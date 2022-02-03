Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.40 Million

Brokerages expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post $211.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $211.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.80 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $113.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $909.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $909.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $844.45 million, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $884.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRZ. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,153,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,036. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

