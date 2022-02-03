Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 30,287,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,763,918. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $341.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $81.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,771,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exxon Mobil stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

