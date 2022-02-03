M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Announces Earnings Results

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. 1,149,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,503. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M.D.C. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

