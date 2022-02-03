Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 169,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 271,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

