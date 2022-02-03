Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Shares Down 1.2%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.55. 3,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWXZF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. cut their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.