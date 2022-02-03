Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.56). Approximately 277,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 563,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.55).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £400.24 million and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

