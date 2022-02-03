Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0034

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $781,282.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00093287 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000226 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,792,732,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,589,642,049 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

